Pharaoh Locks Down a Release Date, Early Access Weekend Coming this Month

War never ends, nor does the Total War franchise, and Creative Assembly’s latest real-time strategy extravaganza has locked down a release date. Total War: Pharaoh will launch in early October, and Creative Assembly has released a new flyover video of the game’s entire large open-world campaign map. You can check that out for yourself, below.

Can’t wait to jump into Total War: Pharaoh? Well, if you pre-order the game, you’ll get access to some additional cosmetic goodies, and an early access weekend. This weekend won’t let you play everything in the game, but you’ll have access to a hearty chunk of content, including…

“The Early Access Weekend is an exciting opportunity for you to enjoy a carefully curated presentation of the game that includes two playable factions from two different cultures, a selection of Ancient Legacies, the full campaign map as well as all battle mechanics and most campaign mechanics. The game is playable for up to 60 turns, which can be replayed as often as you like during this time period. During the Early Access Weekend, you will be able to play…”

Up to 60 turns, which you can replay as many times as you like

Two playable factions: Egyptian Faction Ramesses and Canaanite Faction Irsu

Two Egyptian Ancient Legacies (from a total of four): Khufu & Akhenaten

Two Hittite Ancient Legacies: Tudhaliya & Muwatali

Egyptian and Hittite Royal Traditions

All battle mechanics available

Full campaign map

Full photomode capabilities

Custom battles

Note, your save files from the early access weekend won’t carry over to the full game, so don’t get too attached to the progress you make. Meanwhile, here are your basic Minimum and Recommended Total War: Pharaoh PC specs.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel i3-2100 / AMD FX-4300

Memory: 6GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD R9 270

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel i5-6600/Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD RX 480

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50GB available space

Total War: Pharaoh launches on PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store) on October 11. The early access weekend kicks of on September 29.