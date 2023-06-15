Pink, the Popstar, Dines at Indian Restaurant in Birmingham – A Favorite of Tom Cruise as well.

American superstar Pink surprised staff at Asha’s, an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, ordering items like samosas, Mushroom Kurkure and Chicken Chettinad before her concert at Villa Park. Though she arrived without a reservation, staff quickly found her a table. The restaurant has become a bit of a celebrity magnet in recent years, with Tom Cruise eating there in 2021 and Ed Sheeran in 2022.

Pink came with members of her crew and families on Monday and also ordered chicken Dhaba curry. During her performance at Villa Park, she expressed her love for the Indian food, and jokingly stated, “So if I do random things, it’s because of the naan.”

The 43-year-old artist, known for hits like “Just Give Me A Reason”, was performing at the home of Aston Villa Football Club as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour, which will also see her headline at BST Hyde Park in London on June 24 and 25.

Fans who attended the show took to Twitter to praise the concert, which also saw Pink bring her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, on stage for a duet. “Pink absolutely blew me away,” one person tweeted, “I am never going to emotionally recover from this concert. Unbelievable performance from Pink last night, she was incredible,” another tweeted.

Previous visitors to Asha’s have included Tom Cruise, who was dubbed “Two Tikkas Tom” on social media after ordering two chicken tikka masala dishes during his visit whilst in the country filming a Mission: Impossible film.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)