Plane’s Emergency Landing Caused by AirDrop

Apple’s AirDrop feature employs short-range communication technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in order to detect nearby individuals with iPhones and enable file sharing. Bluetooth Low Energy facilitates the identification of compatible devices willing to receive files from other iPhone users, while Wi-Fi is employed for transmission. Android users have a similar functionality called Nearby Share on their smartphones.

In September of last year, a Southwest Airlines plane experienced an incident in which a passenger aboard used AirDrop to send explicit images to fellow iPhone users onboard the aircraft. The pilot sternly warned the individual that the plane would be turned around if they persisted in disseminating photos of naked individuals. The plane eventually reached Cabo, so it can be assumed that the transmission of NSFW images over AirDrop ceased.

@miss.valerie808 Wtf??? Who would do something like this #flight3316 ♬ original sound – Bthechange Unfortunately, individuals who employ AirDrop to disrupt flights are still present and they have escalated their actions. As reported by the New York Post , a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Hawaii from Las Vegas had to be redirected and made an unscheduled landing in Oakland, California, last Monday. The reason behind this aircraft deviation was the receipt of an image via AirDrop by certain passengers, claiming that there was a bomb on the plane.

Since AirDrop only works within a limited range, the individual responsible for sending the messages had to be onboard the aircraft. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has indicated that an unidentified passenger was utilizing AirDrop to send disturbing images to others on the plane. Following the landing in Oakland, the jet and luggage were inspected by bomb-sniffing dogs, yet no explosives were found.

The image that prompted the diversion to Oakland allegedly depicted the plane with comments from individuals claiming that they intended to “blow this bitch up.” After a six-hour delay, the aircraft resumed its journey to Hawaii and landed safely. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office continues to actively investigate the incident, with no current arrests made.

To modify AirDrop settings, navigate to Settings > General > AirDrop . From there, users can choose to receive AirDrop from their Contacts only, allow anyone for 10 minutes (before reverting to Contacts only), or block AirDrops sent by anyone.

We are intrigued by the phenomenon of iPhone users who choose to exploit AirDrop on Southwest flights as a means to disrupt the journey.