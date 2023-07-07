Plane’s Emergency Landing Caused by AirDrop

Apple’s AirDrop feature employs short-range communication technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in order to detect nearby individuals with iPhones and enable file sharing. Bluetooth Low Energy facilitates the identification of compatible devices willing to receive files from other iPhone users, while Wi-Fi is employed for transmission. Android users have a similar functionality called Nearby Share on their smartphones.
@miss.valerie808 Wtf??? Who would do something like this #flight3316♬ original sound – Bthechange
Since AirDrop only works within a limited range, the individual responsible for sending the messages had to be onboard the aircraft. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has indicated that an unidentified passenger was utilizing AirDrop to send disturbing images to others on the plane. Following the landing in Oakland, the jet and luggage were inspected by bomb-sniffing dogs, yet no explosives were found.
The image that prompted the diversion to Oakland allegedly depicted the plane with comments from individuals claiming that they intended to “blow this bitch up.” After a six-hour delay, the aircraft resumed its journey to Hawaii and landed safely. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office continues to actively investigate the incident, with no current arrests made.
We are intrigued by the phenomenon of iPhone users who choose to exploit AirDrop on Southwest flights as a means to disrupt the journey.
