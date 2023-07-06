Planned board meetings in F1 sport determine Lewis Hamilton’s contract can’t receive Toto Wolff’s approval

Lewis Hamilton’s highly anticipated new contract is set to be delayed until board meetings are conducted at Mercedes headquarters, according to statements made by Damon Hill. The former world champion suggests that Silver Arrows executives will likely be involved in negotiating a new deal with Toto Wolff, rather than Wolff being solely responsible.

Hill emphasized that the delay is due to the length of the contract, as a new agreement with Hamilton is expected to encompass more than just racing. The former Williams star believes that an “ambassadorial” role could be in the works, allowing Hamilton to continue representing Mercedes even after retiring from driving. Speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix, Hill disclosed to the Independent: “From what I understand, the contract won’t solely focus on racing – it will be a comprehensive Mercedes ambassadorial contract. This requires approval from a different board and cannot solely be signed off by Toto. There will be board meetings in Germany.” Hill’s comments come in the wake of reports by The Mail stating that Hamilton’s demands were causing a delay in reaching a new agreement.

Sources indicate that Hamilton has been offered a one-year deal with the possibility of a second year. However, Mercedes is hesitating due to Hamilton’s request for a 10-year ambassadorial deal. Recent reports also revealed that Hamilton’s proposal for a five-year extension, which would keep him in the sport until 2028, has been unsuccessful. Despite Mercedes’ struggles, Hamilton remains committed to the team. Hamilton attempted to address concerns prior to the Canadian Grand Prix and mentioned that he does not have a set deadline for concluding negotiations. He stated, “I don’t have much to say regarding the contract. It will be done when it’s done. Whether that’s next week or in a month’s time, it doesn’t bother me.”

Wolff has reiterated that Hamilton is the team’s top priority and no alternative plans are in place if an agreement cannot be reached: “Lewis is our number one choice,” said Wolff. “We don’t have a plan B. I am confident that the deal will be finalized soon,” he added, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring that every detail is properly addressed.





