Players loving the unofficial party finder app for ‘Diablo 4’

Currently, there is no official party finder feature for Diablo 4 developed by Blizzard Entertainment. However, a dedicated player has taken matters into their own hands and created an unofficial app to enhance the experience of this dark action role-playing game.

Blizzard has received numerous requests from Diablo 4 players to implement a party finder feature, and while the team hasn’t ruled it out for a future update, they acknowledged the demand in an interview with GamesRadar+.

However, it seems that Blizzard has been beaten to the punch by a passionate player. On June 5, a Reddit user named EatableTrich introduced their app d4matchmaker. They explained, “After struggling to find parties and playing mostly alone until level 70, I decided to create my own app since Blizzard is taking a while to implement it.”

To utilize the app, Diablo 4 players need to enter their Battle.net Battletag, preferred language, preferred party type, and the specific nightmare dungeon they’re looking to join. Currently, the options are limited, as only English is selectable and there is no choice for game region. Some players have mentioned that it still takes time to form a party.

Reddit user EatableTrich stated, “If the party finder gains more popularity, we will introduce additional options. However, with fewer users, it becomes more challenging to find a party when there are more options available.” Despite this limitation, the response to the app has been overwhelmingly positive.

Blizzard has not announced any official party-finding features for Diablo 4 yet. Director Joe Shely mentioned, “It’s something we will consider. At launch, our current feature set serves the game experiences well.”

A month after its release, the Diablo 4 community continues to find joy in the game, along with a few surprises like encountering a super-sized Butcher. The series has also caught the attention of comedian and actor Whoopi Goldberg, although she expressed disappointment with Blizzard over the game not being available on Mac.