PLDT, Globe, and DITO Embrace Executive Order on Telecommunication Infrastructure Permitting Procedure

The telecommunications industry in the Philippines has expressed support for the new Executive Order (EO) 32 signed by the Marcos administration, which aims to streamline the permitting process for internet and telco infrastructure. This move is expected to facilitate the installation of telco towers and other network components, ultimately improving internet access and communication nationwide.

Globe Telecom’s president and CEO, Ernest Cu, believes that this initiative will accelerate the country’s digital transformation, creating more opportunities in education, employment, and innovation. PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications also welcome the development, with their president and CEO, Alfredo S. Panilio, stating that collaborations like the recent workshop held with the government are crucial in operationalizing policies that ensure high-quality service for all Filipinos. DITO Telecommunity’s chief administrative officer, Adel Tamano, views the EO as a win for the industry, benefiting not only DITO but also the Filipino people, who will soon enjoy faster, more affordable, and reliable services.

Globe Telecom emphasizes that EO 32 will bring better transparency and competition to the sector. According to Cu, this executive order is not just about expediting processes but also about setting the stage for long-term, sustainable digital transformation in the Philippines, fostering a more inclusive and competitive business environment that ultimately benefits Filipinos. PLDT adds that their workshops align with the Private Sector Advisory Council’s programs to improve digital infrastructure, reflecting their commitment to elevating customer experience as a top priority.





