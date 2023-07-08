PM Shehbaz Sharif creates high-level committee to determine Pakistan cricket team’s involvement in ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a prestigious committee, led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to assess whether the Pakistan cricket team should participate in the ICC World Cup 2023 held in India. This marks the first instance of such a committee being formed, as typically the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) consults with the Foreign Ministry prior to travel arrangements to India. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the committee comprises interior minister Rana Sanaullah and Law and justice minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, along with heads of intelligence agencies and representatives from all political parties, facilitating comprehensive consultations. The rationale behind assembling such a large panel is believed to serve as a safeguard against potential government changes, as the country will soon undergo general elections.

The committee will engage in discussions encompassing a wide array of topics, including the four Indian cities where the Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to visit. The team is set to compete against India in Ahmedabad on October 15th, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, Australia and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Bangladesh and England in Kolkata, and Afghanistan and South Africa in Chennai. Previously, the team management expressed their desire to have the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reconsider the match venues, as they prefer not to play in Bengaluru and Chennai.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan will ultimately decide on the country’s participation in the ICC World Cup 2023 based on the committee’s recommendations.

The upcoming face-off between India and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 is eagerly anticipated. India may hold the advantage in World Cup matches historically, but Pakistan has emerged as a formidable team, while Team India grapples with significant challenges. Therefore, it would be unwise for Team India to enter the tournament with unwarranted overconfidence from past victories.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam responded to the hype surrounding the India-Pakistan clash by emphasizing the importance of performing well against all teams rather than solely focusing on one opponent. He stated, “We are competing in the World Cup, not solely against India. Apart from India, there are other teams that we must contend with. If we can triumph over them, we can reach the finals. Our objective is not limited to one team, but encompasses all ten. We aim to play excellently against each team, secure victories, and secure a place in the final.”

Stay updated with all the latest sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App for daily market updates and live business news.





Reference