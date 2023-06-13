Police deny claims that Sheel Kumar, accused of rape and murder, is Rohingya; confirm he is Hindu.

Social media has been awash with claims that a minor girl was abducted, raped and killed in a village in Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh, India. The perpetrator, it was alleged, was a Rohingya Muslim named Muzaffar Ali who had been living under a Hindu name, Sheel Kumar. Founder of propaganda website Neo Politico, Shubham Sharma, tweeted the image of the girl in question alongside the claims, which have since been repeatedly shared across social media. However, police in the area have since issued statements categorically denying the claims. In a tweet made on 4 June 2023, Shravasti police announced the arrest of Sheel Kumar for the alleged crimes. Statements from the police established that the accused was indeed living under his real name, Sheel Kumar, and that he was 24 years old and of Hindu Brahmin faith. There is no evidence to suggest he was a Rohingya Muslim as has been claimed on social media.





