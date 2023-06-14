Police take action against users who share a video of boy and girl from Meerut with false ‘Love Jihad’ allegations.

The identities of minors involved in a viral video claiming “Love Jihad” have been protected by the usage of only relevant social media screenshot rather than embedding the actual posts. The video showed a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl surrounded by people who claimed to have caught them together. The boy allegedly threatened to make a photo of the girl viral. The incident took place in Shastri Nagar, Meerut, and was shared on Twitter with different Hindi captions claiming Love Jihad. The Meerut police confirmed that both the boy and girl were minors and had been studying together for the NEET, with their families’ knowledge. The boy and girl also hailed from the same locality.

The conspiracy theory of “Love Jihad”, propagated by right-wing groups, claims that Muslim men are trained to trick Hindu women into marriage as a way to convert them to Islam. The Meerut police filed FIR against two now-deactivated Twitter accounts for spreading false rumors of Love Jihad. The Indian Express report notes that if the families of the minors filed a complaint and the boy and girl recorded their statement, the group of men in the video would face legal action.

The claim of Love Jihad around this video is false. The boy and girl were not in a romantic relationship but were merely studying together for NEET. The family members of both minors confirmed that they knew each other and were residents of the same locality.