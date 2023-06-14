Polyester Bees Create Beer-Infused Baby Food Scented in Plastic Cribs

Female Ptiloglossa bees are single mothers with a lot of responsibilities and very little time to accomplish them. Fortunately for them, they possess a feathery tongue that allows them to create infant-care plastics, which they then use to brew batches of baby food that their offspring can feed on long after they’re gone.

“We jokingly call them polyester bees,” quips pollination ecologist, Stephen Buchmann from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

This bee-made plastic is a close cousin to human-made polyesters. The big gland located on the abdomen of a female Ptiloglossa secretes Tinkertoy-like molecules of lactone compounds that repeat, each containing an ‘ester’ structure, which provides polyester its name.

To keep her youngsters alive long after she’s dead, a solitary female bee (Ptiloglossa arizonensis) creates underground nursery tunnels (illustrated far right) leading to sealed chambers. Inside each she starts a batch of fermenting pollen from Solanum nightshade flowers (middle), watery nectar from Agave (far left) and bacteria. The microbes add nutrition and a boozy fragrance. Bill Singleton

Once applied to the walls of little urn-shaped nursery chambers that mother bees dig underground, this plastic layer provides a transparent, durable, and crunchy finish that helps maintain the brood chamber’s humidity, warmth, and fend off predators,” says Buchmann.

These single bee mothers are like doomsday preppers. In the case of the P. arizonensis bees studied by Buchmann, they have a limited time to gather all the food their young ones would need underground for almost an entire year. They ferment pollen from Solanum nightshade flowers, watery nectar from Agave plants, and bacteria, providing their young ones with a unique brew of nectar and pollen that smells similar to beer.

In contrast to other bee species that prepare a Play-Doh-like consistency for their young ones’ food, the baby food of the Ptiloglossa bees stored in a cellophane nest is dissimilar. A closer look inside one of these nursery chambers shows that all the content would run out due to its watery consistency. This wateriness results mainly from the watery nectar the polyester bees collect from the candelabra-shaped bloom spikes of Agave plants, which are easy to slurp by bats in southeastern Arizona and Sonora, Mexico.

To understand what exactly goes into the beer-scented brew, bee microbiome researcher Tobin Hammer, from the University of California, Irvine, enlisted Buchmann’s help to collect plastic-making P. arizonensis and cellophane bees. The process involved collecting the bees, brood cells, food gatherings, and source flowers, which took several years, mostly waiting, as bees only fly aboveground for a few weeks a year, and only for about two hours around dawn.

“Quite shocking,” says Buchmann of what they discovered. Despite the beery smell of the food that P. arizonensis stores in the plastic vats, “lo and behold, no yeast!” reports Buchmann, Hammer, and colleagues. Instead, it mainly comprises lactic acid bacteria creating glop that is closer to yogurt or sauerkraut than yeasty beer. They published their findings in Frontiers in Microbiology on April 5.

An Argentinian cellophane bee, Ptiloglossa matutina (a relative of the Arizona one), also makes plastic cribs and fills them with baby food. A closeup look inside one of these nursery chambers shows the plump white bee larva against the yellow fermenting food its mother stowed away and the plastic lining (piece is pulled aside, right). L.C. Sarvetti et al/Journal of Hymenoptera Research 2013

Buchmann has his doubts that young bees take along their mothers’ bacterial culture when they leave home. To the best of bee science’s knowledge, they go through most of their early growth phases without defecating, after which they do it all at once. This clears their gut of microbes, and the ejected wastes get separated from them as they encase themselves in silk for their next stage of life.

The aboveground world which bees join eventually offers a wide array of replacement bacteria flourishing in flowers. As Buchmann refers to them in his new book “What a Bee Knows,” they are often dubbed “plant genitals.” Somehow, lab analyses suggested that the variety of microbes bees encounter get winnowed down for baby food, but how this happens remains an open question.

The idea of bee larvae feedings on food they float in for months without diapers can be unsettling for human sensibilities. Yet, this notion is resolved by the fact that young bees defecate all at once, entirely eliminating microbes that might cause hygiene issues.