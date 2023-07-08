Portuguese Astrophysicist Honored with Asteroid Naming

Image of asteroid 243 Ida, taken by the Galileo spacecraft. Despite being about ten times larger than asteroid 32599 Pedromachado, 243 Ida is also found in the Asteroid Belt. Credit: NASA/JPLV



The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has bestowed upon Pedro Machado, an astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics and Space Sciences (IA) at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon (Portugal), the honor of having an asteroid named after him. This recognition came amidst more than a hundred nominations for asteroids and other celestial bodies.

Meet 32599 Pedromachado, an asteroid with a diameter of approximately three kilometers that takes four and a half years to complete its orbit around the sun. Pedro Machado’s name is now immortalized on this celestial object, formerly known as 2001 QL160. The International Astronomical Union’s Work Group for the Nomenclature of Small Bodies (WGSBN 2) made this announcement during the Asteroids, Comets, Meteors (ACM) Conference held in Flagstaff, Arizona, United States. The announcement was also featured in the WGSBN Bulletin.

Pedro Machado, known for his expertise in planetary atmospheres, has been recognized for his contributions in the field of detection and characterization of asteroids and other objects located beyond Neptune’s orbit. This area of study, referred to as trans-Neptunian objects, occasionally intersects with the study of planetary atmospheres, particularly in the examination of the exosphere—a region where particles transition between the atmosphere and outer space.

“Being listed among the new asteroids is an unexpected honor and a great source of satisfaction for me,” says Pedro Machado. He adds, “I am immensely grateful for the scientific community’s recognition of my work.”

32599 Pedromachado resides in the Asteroid Belt, between Mars and Jupiter, and was initially discovered in 2001 through the Lowell Observatory program Near-Earth-Object Search (LONEOS) conducted jointly by NASA and Lowell Observatory. As per the naming process for astronomical objects, the asteroid received its provisional name, 2001 QL160, which represents the year of discovery, followed by letters and numbers denoting the day of the year and order of discovery. After its orbit was determined reliably, it obtained its definitive designation, 32599, from the IAU Minor Planet Center. Following this, a name proposal for the asteroid could be submitted for evaluation by the Working Group for Small Bodies Nomenclatures.

With this honor, Pedro Machado joins other distinguished IA researchers, Nuno Peixinho (IA and University of Coimbra, Portugal) and Pedro Lacerda (Instituto Pedro Nunes and IA, Portugal), who had asteroids 40210 Peixinho and 10694 Lacerda named after them, respectively.

Provided by

Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon