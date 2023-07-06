Postecoglou addresses Harry Kane speculation as Bayern continue pursuit

Ange Postecoglou’s Vision: Building Tottenham’s Attack Around Harry Kane and Son Heung-min The upcoming season holds exciting plans for Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou aims to harness the striking prowess of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. In a bid to satisfy disgruntled supporters, Postecoglou promises an attack-minded team that is set to deliver a flurry of goals. The Australian coach unequivocally emphasizes his commitment to an expansive style of play, with a particular focus on converting chances in the final third. Consequently, any speculations regarding a summer transfer for Kane are promptly dismissed.

Despite fervent efforts from Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel to lure the England captain to the Bundesliga, Postecoglou exudes confidence in retaining the services of the 29-year-old frontrunner. “Hopefully, Harry and Sonny will showcase their goal-scoring prowess, but they won’t be the sole contributors,” he asserts. “In my eyes, there are no ugly goals. The sheer joy it brings to people when that ball finds the back of the net is unparalleled. “It remains the pinnacle of the game for me. It unites individuals, connecting even strangers. When the ball crosses the line, the instinct to embrace whoever stands beside you is overwhelming. So, here’s to the boys scoring an abundance of goals.”

While Tottenham exhibited an impressive attacking display last season, netting 70 goals in 38 Premier League matches, their Achilles’ heel proved to be their vulnerability at the back, conceding 63 goals. Postecoglou aims to bolster Tottenham’s defensive record through strategic additions to the backline. Ongoing negotiations involve the acquisition of Wolfsburg’s promising 22-year-old talent, Micky van de Ven. Additionally, the commendable Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen has caught Postecoglou’s eye. Tottenham must choose between the two Bundesliga defenders, with personal terms already agreed upon with Van de Ven.

Furthermore, Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo emerges as a player of keen interest, and there remains a possibility of Clement Lenglet joining on a permanent basis following his loan spell from Barcelona last season. In terms of attack, the imminent arrival of former Fulham loanee Manor Solomon is highly anticipated. This Israeli winger showcased exceptional talent during his loan stint in west London, subsequently securing a long-term contract with Spurs. However, final approval from FIFA is pending, as Shakhtar Donetsk threatens legal action, claiming entitlement to a fee despite the contract termination under FIFA ruling.

The 23-year-old prodigy, who netted four goals in 19 top-flight matches last season for Fulham, truly hit his stride in the latter half of the season after recuperating from injury. His arrival will provide invaluable cover and competition for the likes of Son, Dejan Kulusevski, and Richarlison, while Bryan Gil may also have the opportunity to extend his stay. Additionally, Tottenham can count on the creative genius and foresight of James Maddison, who recently sealed a £40m deal from Leicester, with Harry Winks moving in the opposite direction in a separate £10m transfer.





