Potential for ‘Resident Evil: Code Veronica’ Remake Remains Uncertain as Capcom Keeps Options Open

Capcom has not officially announced whether they will be remaking Resident Evil: Code Veronica, but they have mentioned that they are currently in discussions about expanding the series.

The news was first reported by GamesRadar after a recent Q&A session following a shareholder meeting held on July 6.

During the session, a shareholder asked if Capcom was considering creating high-end visual remakes for the main numbered entries in the Resident Evil series.

Capcom’s response indicated that they are currently discussing plans to expand the series in order to appeal to a wider audience.

Based on Capcom’s wording, it appears they may be considering a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. The remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 have all been successful both commercially and critically. Resident Evil 4 in particular became one of the fastest-selling games in the series when it was released in March.

If Capcom decides not to pursue a remake of the 2000 title, it could disappoint fans who have taken on the task themselves. Earlier this year, Capcom contacted a fan team working on a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake and asked them to cancel the project due to the use of Capcom-owned characters and trademarks. However, the producer of the Resident Evil 4 remake hinted that there might be an opportunity to revisit the game in the future.

