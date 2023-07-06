Potential Northern Lights Viewing Opportunity in Certain UK Areas on Thursday

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter

Sky-gazers in certain areas of the UK have the potential to witness a spectacular display of the northern lights on Thursday night. This natural phenomenon occurs as solar winds, traveling at about one million miles per hour, approached the Earth.

Individuals located in Scotland, northern England, and Northern Ireland stand the best chance of seeing the vibrant aurora. The northern lights are caused by charged particles from the sun colliding with molecules in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

These charged particles result from a phenomenon known as coronal mass ejection, which involves a sudden release of plasma from the sun’s corona, the outermost part of its atmosphere.

According to the Met Office, the northern lights will be visible at night from July 6 to July 8, weather permitting. Clear skies offer the best opportunity for observation.





The northern lights may be enhanced overnight tonight with the arrival of a coronal mass ejection Met Office spokesman

A representative from the Met Office stated that, “The northern lights may be enhanced overnight tonight with the arrival of a coronal mass ejection. The phenomenon is most likely to be visible in Scotland, parts of northern England, and Northern Ireland. However, many regions in those areas can expect poor visibility due to cloud coverage and rain. Additionally, the limited duration of darkness during the summer poses a challenge.”

Don Pollacco, a professor at the University of Warwick’s Department of Physics, explained that the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, stem from the interaction between particles emitted by the sun and the Earth’s atmosphere. These particles are guided to the polar regions by the planet’s magnetic field.

Depending on the gas molecules that are struck and their location in the atmosphere, varying amounts of energy are released in the form of different wavelengths of light. For instance, oxygen produces green light, while nitrogen causes the sky to glow red.

Prof Pollacco added, “These shapes change quickly over short periods of time, ranging from minutes to seconds. Predicting where the northern lights will be visible is challenging due to the rapid changes involved. Despite this, one thing is certain: viewing the northern lights from brightly lit urban areas is unlikely. To witness this phenomenon, it is advisable to be in a dark rural area and direct your gaze towards the northern horizon.”