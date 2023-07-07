Pre-registration for Pokémon Sleep now available on Google Play, release date yet to be disclosed

Pre-registration for Pokémon Sleep is now open on Google Play, allowing fans to secure their spot in line for the app’s anticipated release this summer. This unique app, which was first announced in 2019, combines sleep-tracking with gamification.

While most sleep-tracking apps focus on health and wellness, Pokémon Sleep takes a different approach. As you sleep, your Snorlax, a Pokémon known for its love of food and naps, earns Drowsy Power. You can earn up to 100 points by getting a full eight and a half hours of sleep. When you wake up, Pokémon will gather around your Snorlax based on its Drowsy Power.

In addition to tracking sleep duration, Pokémon Sleep also assigns a “sleep type” to users, categorizing them as Dozing, Snoozing, or Slumbering. Your sleep type affects the species of Pokémon that appear when you wake up.

Pokémon Sleep will also be compatible with the Pokémon Go Plus + accessory, which goes on sale on July 14th, 2023. This device, worn like a small circular button, can be used to track sleep without keeping your phone on the bed. In Pokémon Go, the accessory allows players to automatically catch Pokémon and gather items from PokéStops while on the move.

For a glimpse of what Pokémon Sleep has to offer, check out the introductory video below:

Pokémon Sleep will be available for both iOS and Android users. Pre-registration is currently open in the Google Play Store, but not yet available for iOS users.

Image credit: @PokemonNewsUK

Source: The Pokemon Company