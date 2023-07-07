Pre-registration for Pokemon Sleep opens to Android users; video showcases its mechanics

Each night’s sleep is classified into one of three categories: dozing, snoozing, or slumbering. In the morning, you’ll discover Pokemon that slept in the same manner as you did beside Snorlax. There’s even a chance you might encounter a Pokemon with a rare sleep pattern that you don’t often come across. Each Pokemon has its own unique sleep style, and the ultimate goal is to complete your sleep style Pokedex. Additionally, every week, you’ll team up with a new Snorlax that you’ll need to nurture and feed in order to enhance its strength. A stronger Snorlax increases your chances of finding Pokemon with rare sleep patterns.
While the game may aid in encouraging children and adults to prioritize a good night’s sleep, it does require them to have their smartphones in bed with them. This presents a contradiction. Aside from tracking and rating the user’s sleep, the app also displays the user’s wake-up time, bedtime, and other sleep-related data. Additionally, it records any noises made during sleep, which could potentially be embarrassing.
