Preparing for the AI Age: A Comprehensive Guide for Lego Enthusiasts

In London’s Design Museum, visitors can currently marvel at Ai Weiwei’s exhibition, which features a remarkable work of art called “Water Lilies #1”. This 15-meter-long masterpiece, inspired by Claude Monet’s triptych, is crafted out of 650,000 Lego bricks. Ai Weiwei aptly describes it as a fusion of Monet’s impressionism with a “digitised and pixelated language.” This analogy perfectly captures the essence of Lego itself. The renowned Danish toy company is on a mission to digitize and pixelate its iconic plastic bricks, preserving and enhancing the endless possibilities of human creativity.

McKinsey, a prestigious management consultancy, delves into Lego’s transformative journey in their recently published book, “Rewired.” This comprehensive guide offers valuable insights on how businesses can successfully rebuild themselves for the digital age. However, navigating the language of digital transformation can often feel like traversing a treacherous path. The terminology used can sometimes resemble corporate jargon rather than a practical approach to software development. It’s crucial for executives to familiarize themselves with the terminology and concepts to successfully embark on this transformative journey.

To make the concepts more easily understandable, let’s use Lego as a guide to illustrate some of McKinsey’s insights. Think of it as a yellow-brick road leading to the realm of generative artificial intelligence (AI). This journey is not an easy one and is often marked by failures. However, Lego stands as a shining example of a success story amidst the challenges. In 2003, the company faced a near-death experience due to the rise of video gaming. To counter this threat, Lego embarked on a frantic innovation spree, which nearly bankrupted them. One of the critical issues they addressed was the chaos in their supply chain. They implemented a single enterprise software system globally, which continues to evolve and adapt as Lego expands into new markets, formats, and factory locations.

Lego also embraced the digital realm by launching digital games centered around popular themes like “Star Wars.” They further developed their own franchises, such as Ninjago and Chima, which encompassed video games, films, and TV shows that captivated audiences. In 2019, Lego embarked on a five-year transformation drive to adapt to the world of direct-to-consumer sales, online retailing, and digital play in the screen age. This initiative was incredibly timely, given the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity of having a robust digital strategy. Since 2018, Lego’s sales have almost doubled, surpassing its main competitors, Mattel and Hasbro. In 2022, visits to their online portal increased by 38%. They have even joined forces with Epic, a video gaming company, to explore the metaverse.

Despite these achievements, the journey ahead remains challenging. Shifting from a store-by-store sales measurement system to a global online selling approach requires a fundamental change in perspective. The success of a digital transformation depends on having a top-down strategy and a clear roadmap. For Lego, their family-owned business structure facilitated this approach. They developed a cohesive plan, drafted by a 100-strong executive team and approved by the board, which encompasses the entire organization. This avoids the pitfalls of executives working in silos, investing in too many pet projects, or spreading resources too thin.

Another vital aspect to consider is whether to build or buy a new digital infrastructure. In most cases, building is preferable, as there are numerous software applications available that can be combined creatively to create proprietary systems. However, orchestrating these systems should not be outsourced but rather managed internally. Lego’s recent digital transformation saw an increase in the number of systems and software engineers by a significant margin. This shift in hiring practices reflects the importance of retraining existing tech workers and embedding them throughout the organization in front-line roles. The goal is to not only change the company’s dress code, but also its culture.

These valuable lessons also extend to the realm of generative AI. Launching pilots with AI technology is relatively straightforward, but integrating AI models across the organization in a safe and unbiased manner is the real challenge. This requires a top-down strategy and careful consideration of whether to build proprietary models or leverage existing software solutions. In this context, building proprietary models may be deemed a waste of time, as the software industry is already providing robust solutions. Instead, the focus should be on developing in-house capabilities that provide a decisive advantage in the market.

Lego may still be on the horizon of implementing AI, but some of its avid brick enthusiasts are already experimenting with ChatGPT-like programs to explore novel building techniques. While many attempts fail, there may come a day when anyone can create their own Monet using Lego. The yellow-brick road to digital transformation is an ongoing journey, presenting endless possibilities and challenges. As we navigate this path, it is crucial to understand the lessons learned from Lego’s remarkable transformation and apply them to our own businesses.





