Presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals final desire to pass away peacefully at home

Jonnie Irwin has recently opened up about his battle with terminal cancer, stating that he has “removed himself” from his family home to a hospice during bouts of pain, but he has no desire to stay there. Despite seeking solace in the hospice at times, the former A Place In The Sun presenter has stated that his wish is to die “peacefully” at his Newcastle home.
In a recent interview with HELLO!, Jonnie expressed his strong desire to die at his family home rather than a hospice or hospital, saying, “I really want to be at home and Jess is fine with that. And apparently, I’ll go peacefully when I do go. I’ll just require more and more sleep.”
Despite his terminal diagnosis, the Escape to the Country presenter has been busy renovating his family home to make life as comfortable as possible for his wife Jessica and their young children, three-year-old Rex, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
Jonnie was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in August 2020, and has since shared that it has spread to his brain, though he is unsure how long he has left to live. Despite his terminal diagnosis, Jonnie’s wish is to ensure that his family can continue to reside in the home he has provided and renovated for their comfort.
It wasn’t until two years into his battle that Jonnie publicly announced his diagnosis, and he has still not told his young children about it, as he wants to spend as much time with them as possible without causing confusion.
The presenter has been actively seeking treatment since he began experiencing symptoms while filming in Italy, and his colleague urged him to seek medical attention. Tests confirmed that Jonnie had developed lung cancer, which has unfortunately spread to his brain.
If you or a loved one are struggling with cancer, please seek support from Macmillan Cancer Support or call 020 7940 1760 for advice.
