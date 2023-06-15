Presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals final desire to pass away peacefully at home

Jonnie Irwin has recently opened up about his battle with terminal cancer, stating that he has “removed himself” from his family home to a hospice during bouts of pain, but he has no desire to stay there. Despite seeking solace in the hospice at times, the former A Place In The Sun presenter has stated that his wish is to die “peacefully” at his Newcastle home.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Jonnie expressed his strong desire to die at his family home rather than a hospice or hospital, saying, “I really want to be at home and Jess is fine with that. And apparently, I’ll go peacefully when I do go. I’ll just require more and more sleep.”

Despite his terminal diagnosis, the Escape to the Country presenter has been busy renovating his family home to make life as comfortable as possible for his wife Jessica and their young children, three-year-old Rex, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

