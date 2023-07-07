Price, Specifications, and Launch of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC and 6,000mAh Battery in India

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G was officially launched in India today (July 7), showcasing the latest advancements in the Galaxy M-series smartphone lineup. Boasting the powerful Exynos 1280 SoC and a generous 8GB of RAM, along with up to 128GB of onboard storage, this device truly raises the bar. Serving as the successor to the Galaxy M33, the Galaxy M34 5G operates on the versatile Android 13-based One UI 5, offering users a seamless and intuitive experience. Its captivating 6.5-inch AMOLED display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate, guarantees stunning visuals for users to enjoy. Additionally, the impressive 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup ensures that every photo captured is of the highest quality. The inclusion of a massive 6,000mAh battery ensures extended usage, providing up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India and Availability

With a base price set at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 18,999 for the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers exceptional value for its impressive features. It is important to note that these prices are introductory, and additional bank offers may apply. The handset is available in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue color options, allowing users to choose according to their personal preferences.

For those eager to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, mark your calendars for July 15. It will be available for purchase on the Samsung website and on Amazon during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with the latest technology to deliver exceptional performance. This dual-SIM (Nano) device operates on Android 13-based One UI 5 and guarantees up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades. The 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness, provides an immersive visual experience. The Gorilla Glass 5 protection ensures durability and peace of mind. With the efficient 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM, the device operates effortlessly and seamlessly.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, led by a powerful 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, as well as an additional sensor. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 13-megapixel front camera for capturing stunning self-portraits. The camera setup also offers various video and photography features, including monster shot 2.0, nightography, and a fun mode.

Storage is not a concern with the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, as it offers up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options are extensive, including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device also features speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, enhancing the audio experience.

To keep up with the demands of modern users, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M34 5G with a substantial 6,000mAh battery. It is claimed to provide an impressive two days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, the battery supports 25W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A34 5G in India, alongside the more luxurious Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. If you’re curious about how the Galaxy M34 5G compares to the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7, tune in to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, where we delve into this discussion and more. You can listen to Orbital on Spotify Amazon Music , and wherever you prefer to listen to your podcasts.

Please note that some of the links may be affiliate links. For more information, please refer to our ethics statement.