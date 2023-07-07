Prime Day 2023 Brings Significant Price Reductions on Amazon’s Cutting-Edge Echo Frames Sunglasses

When it comes to protecting your eyes, sunglasses are a must-have. However, if you want to experience a touch of luxury, investing in the right frames is key. Luckily, this early Prime Day 2023 deal offers you the opportunity to own the Gen 2 Echo Frames, which come with UV light-filtering lenses and cutting-edge technology, at a more affordable price.

Exclusive to Prime members, Amazon is offering a 37% discount on Echo Frames, bringing the price down to just $170. With these frames, you can take advantage of hands-free Alexa to make calls, listen to podcasts or audiobooks, set reminders, and control your smart appliances at home. Additional features include open-ear audio with automatic volume control, allowing you to adjust the volume based on the surrounding noise level in real time. The VIP feature lets you customize the notifications you receive, and the top contact option enables you to instantly call a VIP by simply pressing and holding the touchpad.

Amazon claims that the Echo Frames provide over two hours of talk time, Alexa interactions, and media playback on a single charge throughout a 14-hour day. Alternatively, you can enjoy around four hours of continuous listening. These frames also support access to Google Assistant and Siri from a compatible device, and they are IPX4 splash-resistant for protection against water and sweat. Crucially, they boast a polarized lens rating of UV40, offering decent protection against harsh sunlight and the blue light emitted by electronic devices.

