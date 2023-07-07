Prime Infra excited about BP’s investment in waste-to-fuel initiative

Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. (Prime Infra) warmly welcomes the substantial investment by international energy giant BP in the sustainable fuels company WasteFuel Global.

Prime Infra, the infrastructure arm of the Razon Group with operations in waste management, energy, and water, has been a part of WasteFuel Global since 2021.

BP’s corporate venture capital arm, BP Ventures, has announced a $10 million investment in WasteFuel. WasteFuel plans to construct plants worldwide that will convert municipal and agricultural waste into bio-ethanol.

“WasteFuel projects will address the increasing volume of global waste and advance the development of low-carbon solutions for hard-to-abate sectors,” said Gareth Burns, Vice President of BP Ventures, in a statement by Prime Infra.

Burns added, “Achieving decarbonization in shipping will require significant changes, and biofuels will play a crucial role in the industry’s decarbonization efforts.”

Guillaume Lucci, CEO and President of Prime Infra, expressed pride in being a part of WasteFuel Global. He also stated that Prime Infra is prepared to collaborate with industry leaders to tackle waste challenges and drive the decarbonization of the transport sector.

Lucci commented, “BP’s investment in alternative fuel technology is a major step towards decarbonizing the shipping industry and shaping a more sustainable maritime transportation future.”

In addition to being a shareholder of WasteFuel Global, Prime Infra has formed a partnership with the company to establish a subsidiary called Waste Fuel Philippines. This subsidiary will develop biofuel refineries in the country.

“Prime Infra’s current waste management business focuses on resource recovery, with plans to convert waste into fuel through Waste Fuel Philippines,” said Lucci in the statement. He emphasized that these efforts align with Prime Infra’s decarbonization goals and strategy to implement innovative technologies that address the waste problem in the Philippines.

Lucci added, “Our objective is to maximize resource recovery and minimize waste disposal on-site.”

WasteFuel Philippines aims to have its first operational sustainable fuels project by 2025.

TSB