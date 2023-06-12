Priority Auto Group car dealerships are now a part of Lithia.

The acquisition of all Priority Auto stores by Lithia will mark the biggest deal of this year in terms of the number of dealerships added according to Automotive News. Priority Auto operates 17 franchised dealerships in locations near Washington, D.C., in the southeast part of Virginia near Newport News, Hampton, Chesapeake, Norfolk, as well as Roanoke in the southwest part of Virginia. Their website showcases domestic, import, and luxury brands, including multiple Toyota, Lexus, and Honda locations.

With sales of 14,447 new vehicles in 2022 and total revenue of $1.26 billion, Priority Auto, based in Chesapeake, Va., ranks No. 55 on Automotive News‘ list of the top 150 dealership groups in the United States. The company’s CEO is Dennis Ellmer.

The acquisition of Sterling Motorcars in Sterling in 2020 marked Lithia’s first entrance into Virginia. Lithia’s CEO, Bryan DeBoer, stated to Automotive News last week that the auto retailer’s network development for acquiring revenue has now increased to $25 billion, from the previously stated $20 billion, as part of their plan to reach $50 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2025. All of Lithia’s acquisitions under contract are based in the United States, and DeBoer expects to add around $4 billion in revenue for the rest of the year.

Lithia’s last U.S. acquisition was in December, when it bought a Stellantis dealership in Kentucky. In February, it purchased an Acura dealership in Canada. Lithia’s most significant acquisition this year was its entrance into the United Kingdom in March with the purchase of Jardine Motors Group. These two international acquisitions are expected to add $2.1 billion to the company’s annual revenue.

Lithia, based in Medford, Ore., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News‘ list of the top 150 dealership groups, retailing 271,596 new vehicles in 2022. Lithia’s sales figures include dealerships located outside the United States.