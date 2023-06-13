Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain, the only bilingual Welsh language nursery and primary school in England, has been praised by both parents and children alike. However, there is one problem, according to the school’s chair of governors, and that is the school’s small student body. A year ago, the school had 25 pupils but the pandemic resulted in many of its families moving back to Wales. This year, the school has just eight pupils. The school’s chair of governors, Glenys Roberts, explains that the younger children have not joined, and COVID-19 had a part to play in that. Before the pandemic, families would travel further to enroll in the school, but because everyone was told to stay local, children went to a local nursery and then progressed to a local school.

Despite their small size, Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain has been teaching Welsh language and culture to children of the Welsh diaspora for 65 years. While bigger and more well-known fee-paying schools such as Eton and St Paul’s come to mind, Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain is one of many independent schools that cater to a niche that state schools cannot provide for. However, like every private school, they may soon have to pay a 20% VAT fee imposed by a future Labour government. The VAT fee would raise £1.6bn annually, and the proceeds will go to recruiting more teachers for vital subjects such as maths and physics.

Parents have expressed concern over added VAT, with a 20% increase likely causing some parents to withdraw their children from private school. However, economists who specialize in education said they were highly skeptical that adding VAT would result in an immediate exodus. Demand for private education is “inelastic,” and price increases do not lead to falls in pupil numbers by the same amount, if at all. While some established private schools have the resources to cope with added VAT fees, smaller schools such as Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain will struggle to cope with additional fees. This year, the London Welsh school had only eight pupils, and adding VAT may put off some families.

Despite the challenges, Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain remains a happy place full of love and family-like support. With the help of donations from Welsh supporters, volunteering parents, and grants from the Welsh government, the school sets its fees modestly to accommodate its families’ nature. Even with added fees, the school aims to carry on its work, confident that being a niche school does not diminish its significance. In fact, Ofsted praises its teaching for pupils’ equal confidence and fluency in Welsh and English, and Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain is considered an amazing school by parents like Angela Kay, whose son is a pupil there.





