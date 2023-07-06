Protesters disrupt Keir Starmer’s education speech, causing commotion – Live updates on UK politics | Politics

Starmer Faces Heckling from Climate Activists

Keir Starmer found himself in the midst of criticism from climate protesters, unhappy with what they perceived as his lack of commitment to a green new deal. Starmer responded by mentioning that he had previously given a speech on the subject and offered to engage with the protesters at a later time. Despite his attempt to address their concerns, the protesters continued to raise their voices, ultimately being escorted out of the venue by security personnel.

UPDATE: PA Media has reported that Keir Starmer interrupted his speech to address two protesters holding a banner that read “Green New Deal now.” He asked them to allow him to finish speaking and assured them that he would speak to them afterward. The protesters accused him of U-turning on his £28bn green prosperity plan. Security then led them off the stage. (11:18 BST)

Key Events

Chris Pincher Contemplates Resignation Following Standards Committee Report

In light of the report published today recommending an eight-week suspension for groping two men at the Carlton Club, Chris Pincher has issued a fresh apology. Calls for his resignation from parliament have arisen. Pincher, however, states that he will “reflect” on the report without indicating whether he plans to stay until the next election. He acknowledges his behavior and decision to resign from the government and emphasizes that he is seeking ongoing professional medical help. (11:18 BST)

Labour Releases Comprehensive Document on Opportunity ‘Mission’

Labour has now made available a 22-page document detailing its opportunity “mission,” which formed the core of Keir Starmer’s speech. (11:18 BST)

Q&A Highlights: Labour’s Stance on Two-Child Benefit Cap and Green Investment Pledge

During the Q&A session, Keir Starmer responded to a question regarding Labour’s position on the two-child benefit cap. He clarified that scrapping the cap is not currently party policy but did not rule out the possibility of it changing in the future. Starmer also addressed accusations of a U-turn on the green investment pledge and stated that the party remains committed to the cause. (11:23 BST)

Starmer Urges Protesters to End Demonstration

Keir Starmer calls on Just Stop Oil protesters to end their demonstration, further emphasizing his previous statement that their actions display arrogance. (10:34 BST)

Debate over School Guidance on Trans Pupils Used for ‘Political Point Scoring’

When asked about single-sex toilets in schools and whether parents should be informed if their children wish to change gender, Starmer highlights the need for government guidance. He urges the government to release the promised guidance promptly and prioritize the protection of children over “political point scoring.” (11:23 BST)

Labour’s Stance on Free School Meals and Poverty Alleviation

Starmer engages in a debate about free school meals for primary schools, stating that while there is a recognition of the issue, there are alternative methods for allocating funds effectively. He highlights Labour’s commitment to extending breakfast clubs. Starmer also addresses the concern that poverty and child poverty were not adequately discussed in the five missions, assuring that his government would be “laser-focused” on poverty reduction, much like the previous Labour government. (11:14 BST)

Starmer Addresses Funding Concerns and Future Education Reforms

Starmer emphasizes the need for economic growth throughout the UK to address funding concerns. He states that some of his proposed reforms do not solely rely on monetary investments. When questioned about changing the national curriculum, Starmer responds by expressing the importance of thoughtful and inclusive changes that consider the opinions of the nation. (11:14 BST)

Starmer Addresses School Strikes and Speaking Skills

Starmer responds to concerns about school strikes by pledging to actively negotiate with teaching unions until the issue is resolved. He also discusses the significance of speech skills, mentioning the use of funds from removing tax breaks for private schools to invest in early language intervention programs in primary schools. (11:15 BST)

Starmer’s Pledge to Modernize Education and Eradicate Snobbery Towards Vocational Education

Starmer asserts that Rishi Sunak has abandoned educational reform, contrasting this with Labour’s commitment to modernize the education system. He pledges to introduce a curriculum suited for the digital age, champion the importance of vocational training, and shatter the glass ceiling within the education system. Starmer acknowledges that the previous Labour government failed to eradicate snobbery towards vocational education, which he believes hindered progress. (11:17 BST)





Reference