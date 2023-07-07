PSEi drops below 6,500 as trade activity slows down

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) has dropped below 6,500 as investors turn their attention to external risks and away from the news of a decrease in domestic inflation in June.

The PSEi fell by 0.59 percent, or 38.13 points, to 6,474.26, while the broader All Shares index lost 0.40 percent, or 13.82 points, to 3,455.93.

“The index fell as investors became negative after reviewing the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting, which reaffirmed the hawkish trajectory of US monetary policy,” said Juan Paolo Colet, managing director at investment bank China Bank Capital Corp.

Investor sentiment was also impacted by China’s export curbs on certain metals used in electronics and semiconductors, seen as an escalation of its technology trade war with the US and Europe.

“The lack of sustained market strength, even after the release of the Philippine June inflation print, shows that traders have already factored in the deceleration of domestic inflation and are looking for other news to drive stock prices,” Colet added.

A total of 745.77 million shares valued at nearly P4 billion were exchanged, with net foreign selling reaching P99.41 million.





