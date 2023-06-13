Punjab National Bank’s MD Atul Goel predicts FY24 to be a prosperous year.

Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE FY24 to be golden year for Punjab National Bank: MD Atul Goel

According to Punjab National Bank’s managing director Atul Kumar Goel, this fiscal year is expected to be a “golden year” for the state-owned bank as a result of its multi-pronged strategy and unwavering focus. Goel stated in his message to shareholders that the bank’s aim for FY24 is to scale up operational efficiency for facilitating sustainable and profitable growth by adopting a multi-pronged strategy that builds upon existing synergies and capabilities.

The strategy focuses on increasing the market share by enhancing both the Current Account Savings Account (CASA) share as well as the credit offtake, particularly in the Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segment. Additionally, the strategy is centered on improving asset quality by raising the rate of recoveries, limiting slippages, comprehensively monitoring of special accounts to avoid their transition to the delinquent category, and increasing collections efficiency, he added.

The bank will also concentrate on speeding up digital transformation through digitisation for procuring more business, prioritizing customer-centricity by providing enhanced customer service and superior customer experience, and adopting employee-centric transformation to enhance workforce efficiency and productivity, according to the annual report.

In 2022-23, the bank launched over 35 digital journeys, including different RAM segments and the opening of new accounts under CASA through Tab banking to reduce turnaround time. “FY 2023-24 will be a golden year for your bank, and with the right strategy, steady focus, and a clear vision, your bank will definitely scale up its performance and generate more value and returns to all its stakeholders,” Goel stated.

Regarding financials, Goel revealed that the bank posted an operating profit of Rs 22,529 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,507 crore in FY23. The net profit recorded in Q4 of FY23 was the highest ever registered post-amalgamation, he stated. The bank posted a net interest income of Rs 34,492 crore, with a yearly growth of 20.2 per cent. The net interest margin increased by 35 basis points to 3.06 per cent, the return on assets stood at 0.18 per cent, and the return on equity at 3.94 per cent.

