Queen Charlotte shines in Kenneth Brannagh’s Macbeth on the London stage

Corey Mylchreest has garnered a dedicated following with his remarkable and heartfelt portrayal of King George III. His undeniable talent has led him to make a bold career choice, transitioning from the screen to the theatre. His upcoming project involves joining forces with Kenneth Branagh in the highly-anticipated London stage adaptation of King Lear, which promises to offer a unique and revolutionary experience. Despite only graduating from RADA in 2020, this 25-year-old actor has already showcased his abilities in Hampshire at the New Forest Open Air Theatre, where he mesmerized audiences in performances of Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. For those who have become fans of Corey Mylchreest, they will need to act swiftly to catch his captivating stage presence. The new show will have a strictly limited run in both London and New York. Make sure to scroll down for links to purchase tickets.

William Shakespeare’s King Lear will receive the directorial touch of Kenneth Branagh, who will also take on the lead role. Currently, Branagh is simultaneously working on his latest film, A Haunting in Venice, where he wears both the director and lead actor hats. Corey Mylchreest will portray the intriguing character of Edmund, the conniving and deceitful illegitimate son of the Earl of Gloucester. The new production will have its first performance at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre on October 21, offering a condensed and reimagined version of the timeless play with a runtime of two hours and no intermission. Traditionally, King Lear lasts over three hours, including the interval, so this adaptation will provide a refreshing and radical take on the classic.

The cast of this production also includes promising young actors who are making their professional debuts. Niamh Dowling, Principal of RADA, expressed her excitement, stating, “King Lear provides an extraordinary opportunity for recent RADA graduates to participate in a production of one of Shakespeare’s most impactful plays. We are incredibly thrilled for this cast, which comprises several graduates making their West End debuts.” The show will run for a total of 50 performances in London until December 9, and is scheduled to transfer to The Shed’s Griffin Theater in New York in the following year. For tickets and further information about Kenneth Branagh’s King Lear at Wyndham’s Theatre, click here.





Reference