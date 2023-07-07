Rachel Shelley, the Lagaan actor behind Elizabeth Russell, returns to the screen after a 22-year hiatus

Image Source: INSTAGRAM/RACHEL SHELLEY FAN PAGE Rachel Shelley, known for her role as Elizabeth Russell in the film Lagaan

Rachel Shelley, renowned for her portrayal of Elizabeth Russell in Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, is set to make her comeback after a hiatus of 22 years. In the iconic film, Shelley played Elizabeth, an Englishwoman who offers to teach cricket to the village and eventually falls in love with Aamir Khan’s character.

Fast forward to 2023, Shelley is returning to the Indian film industry for her second Indian production venture. She will be starring in the upcoming web series, Koharra, alongside Barun Sobti, Varun Badole, Harleen Sethi, and Suvinder Vicky. The gripping drama series revolves around an investigation into the death of an NRI who dies before his wedding. The show has been co-created by Sudip Sharma, known for his role in Pataal Lok.

Watch the trailer of Kohrra here:

During an interview with The Indian Express, Sudip Sharma discussed the casting of Kohrra, which includes new faces, local talents, and the British actor Rachel Shelley.

Sharma explained, “The decision to cast Rachel came out of practicality. I wanted an actor from the UK for the role and didn’t want to simply hire a ‘white actor working in Mumbai’ for convenience’s sake.” Sharma, renowned for his work on films like NH10, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya, further elaborated on the challenges of shooting a web series during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. While working on a web series might not have the same budget as a film, Sharma emphasized Rachel Shelley’s impressive body of work in both India and the West.

Sharma also highlighted the role of casting director Nikita Grover, who not only cast actors for Pataal Lok but also acted in it and will play a key role in Kohrra.

