Racing Victoria Charges Jamie Kah Following White Powder Images

Renowned jockey Jamie Kah has been charged by Racing Victoria for a violation involving photographs that seemingly depict her with a substance resembling white powder.
In June, images of Kah with the white powder started circulating on social media, leading to an investigation.
Kah is not the only individual facing charges in relation to the gathering at her residence on June 17 and 18. Ruby McIntyre has also been charged and Racing Victoria is currently reviewing her application to become a registered stable employee.
During the gathering, greyhound trainer Jacob Biddell was also present, and Kah was allegedly filmed using an ID card to cut three lines of the white powder.
