‘Rain saved Pakistan’: Watch Shoaib Akhtar’s veiled jab at Babar Azam

In a turn of events where both teams could claim divine intervention, the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match between India and Pakistan found itself at the mercy of the weather gods. Initially dominated by Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the much-anticipated cricket battle was halted due to persistent rain, and would resume from where it left off the next day, September 11.
In what seemed like a sarcastic remark, the Rawalpindi Express suggested that the rain came as a blessing for Pakistan, especially given the strong opening performance by Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Pakistan finally saw some respite when their bowler Shadab Khan managed to dismiss Sharma, followed shortly by Shaheen Afridi sending Gill back to the pavilion. Yet, before any significant momentum could be built, a heavy downpour forced the covering of the pitch and ultimately led to the suspension of the match.
While the ground staff made efforts to ready the field, their attempts were in vain. Multiple pitch inspections by the umpires yielded no positive results, compelling the match officials to postpone the game.
The high-voltage clash will resume from the same point today, September 11, weather permitting. Both sides will be eagerly looking for an opportunity to finish what they started, as they vie for the prestigious Asia Cup title.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More
Less
Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Hasibur Rahaman is a passionate sports journalist. He covers everything from cricket to field hockey, delivering up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis of sporting events, both within India and on the international stage.