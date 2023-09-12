‘Rain saved Pakistan’: Watch Shoaib Akhtar’s veiled jab at Babar Azam

In a turn of events where both teams could claim divine intervention, the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match between India and Pakistan found itself at the mercy of the weather gods. Initially dominated by Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the much-anticipated cricket battle was halted due to persistent rain, and would resume from where it left off the next day, September 11.

Rainfall, proving to be an equaliser of sorts, had the last word in a game where India’s opening duo put Pakistan’s bowling attack to the sword. The pair both reached half-centuries, with Sharma scoring 56 runs and Gill contributing 58. They hammered the Pakistani bowlers, lifting Team India to a commanding position before showers interrupted play. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who was in attendance, was caught on video commenting on the rain. In the clip that later spread like wildfire on social media, he said, “Hey guys, it’s me, Shoaib. I came to watch the match, we were all waiting, Indian and Pakistani fans. Rain saved us. India were in trouble the other day. Rain saved India. Today, we were in trouble and, thanks to Allah, rain saved us.”

In what seemed like a sarcastic remark, the Rawalpindi Express suggested that the rain came as a blessing for Pakistan, especially given the strong opening performance by Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Pakistan finally saw some respite when their bowler Shadab Khan managed to dismiss Sharma, followed shortly by Shaheen Afridi sending Gill back to the pavilion. Yet, before any significant momentum could be built, a heavy downpour forced the covering of the pitch and ultimately led to the suspension of the match.

While the ground staff made efforts to ready the field, their attempts were in vain. Multiple pitch inspections by the umpires yielded no positive results, compelling the match officials to postpone the game.

The high-voltage clash will resume from the same point today, September 11, weather permitting. Both sides will be eagerly looking for an opportunity to finish what they started, as they vie for the prestigious Asia Cup title.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.

Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News. More

Less

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Topics