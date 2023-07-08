Rainbow Six Player Involved in Swatting of Ubisoft Office Receives Sentence Without Jail Time

Yanni Ouahioune, a 22-year-old Rainbow Six Siege player, has been sentenced to three years of community service for his involvement in swatting the Ubisoft Montreal offices in November 2020. Swatting is a criminal act where a prank call is made to emergency services to bring armed officers to a specific location. Swatting has tragically resulted in the loss of lives, making it a highly serious offense.

This news has been reported by the Montreal Gazette, which states that Ouahioune will not only serve community service but also be required to compensate the victims, receive treatment for a mental health issue, and either work or undergo training.

Ouahioune falsely claimed that hostages were being held at the Ubisoft Montreal office on November 13, 2020, leading to the evacuation of the building. However, it was later discovered that Ouahioune’s call was a hoax. It was revealed that the swatting incident was motivated by Ouahioune’s ban from the game Rainbow Six Siege.

According to La Presse, Ouahioune contacted the publication and requested his Siege account to be unbanned. He pleaded, “Can you kindly ask the Ubisoft team to ‘unban’ my account, please?” Additionally, he claimed to have spent over $1,500 on in-game cosmetics.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson from Ubisoft provided a statement to Polygon, saying, “In this trial, we were committed to representing the interests of our employees who were affected by this false hostage-taking alert at our Montreal studio.” The spokesperson also stated that Ubisoft would refrain from further comments on the matter out of respect for its employees.