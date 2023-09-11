Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up for an action-thriller. Report

Rajinikanth has a packed slate of films. After the release of his recent project Jailer, the superstar is set to feature in his next film dubbed Thalaivar 171. The upcoming film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The makers of Thalaivar 171 announced the first with an image. The film is reportedly an action thriller. It will have music by Anirudh Ravichandran and action by Anbariv. Check it out here:
We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171
Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh
An @anirudhofficial musical
Action by @anbariv pic.twitter.com/fNGCUZq1xi
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 11, 2023
Rajinikanth’s Jailer directed by Nelson opened to packed theatres. The film’s track Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia became a social media sensation. It also featured Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff, among others.
Rajinikanth has another project lined up before the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. His 170th film will see him collaborate with Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel.
Lokesh Kanagaraj also has his next Leo lined up for an October release. The film features Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and others.
SEE ALSO: Rajinikanth to star in Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel’s untitled next
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Basant Kasayap is an entertainment aficionado who delves into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. From Hollywood to Bollywood to regional cinema, she offers readers an insider’s perspective on the world of movies, music, and pop culture.