Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up for an action-thriller. Report

Rajinikanth has a packed slate of films. After the release of his recent project Jailer, the superstar is set to feature in his next film dubbed Thalaivar 171. The upcoming film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The makers of Thalaivar 171 announced the first with an image. The film is reportedly an action thriller. It will have music by Anirudh Ravichandran and action by Anbariv. Check it out here:



Rajinikanth’s Jailer directed by Nelson opened to packed theatres. The film’s track Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia became a social media sensation. It also featured Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff, among others.

Rajinikanth has another project lined up before the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. His 170th film will see him collaborate with Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel.

Lokesh Kanagaraj also has his next Leo lined up for an October release. The film features Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and others.

