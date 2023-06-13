Ralph Lauren Outfit Worth £3,221 Worn by Non-Conventional Princess Charlene

Charlene, the Princess of Monaco, made a statement at the opening of the Grimaldi Historical Sites by breaking tradition and wearing a mostly Polo Ralph Lauren outfit instead of her usual favorite Swiss fashion label, Akris. The 45-year-old princess looked stunning in a new relaxed fit striped silk shirt in green and cream from Polo Ralph Lauren that costs £349. The shirt is crafted with soft mulberry silk featuring classic vertical stripes and cut for a relaxed silhouette. Charlene paired her shirt with Polo Ralph Lauren Linen Ultrawide-Leg Trousers that looked cool and comfortable. The lightweight linen trousers have a fluid drape that enhances the ease and movement of the ultrawide-leg silhouette. The standout piece of Charlene’s outfit was her brown Ralph Lauren Trench-Buckle Alligator belt, retailing for £2,435 before it sold out. The belt is made in Italy and designed with rich hues, making it a perfect accent to any ensemble.

Charlene accessorized her outfit with Miu Miu MU 52XS sunglasses in pale gold with light purple-brown lenses. The square sunglasses come in a pale gold frame and are currently on sale for £132 down from £209.90. With her diamond engagement ring that Prince Albert gave her in 2010, Charlene wore no other jewelry for the day.

Charlene’s outfit came to a total of £3,221, and she showed off her fairly new brunette hair in its usual pixie cut. Royal fans praised her as always beautiful and very elegant, with one Instagram user saying, “Charlene is absolutely gorgeous.” The princess and Prince Albert have been married since 2011 and share eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.





Reference