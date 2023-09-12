Randeep Hooda to star in B Praak’s song Zohrajabeen with Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Randeep Hooda will feature in B Praak’s upcoming song titled Zohrajabeen alongside Bigg Boss 16 fame and Udaariyaan star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Randeep Hooda took to social media to announce it with a poster of the song. Along with the poster, he wrote in the caption, “Kya adhuri prem kahani hi pyar ko amar banti hai? #zohrajabeen coming seen!”. As soon as the poster was dropped by Randeep Hooda, fans couldn’t contain their excitement for the surprising collaboration.

One user wrote, “My Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to slay. Randeep you’re a star already and B Praak’s voice is LIT..Let’s go!”. Another user wrote, “Finally super excited”. “The poster looks amazing! Priyanka Chahar and Randeep Hooda are going to set the screen on fire in Zohrajabeen”, wrote a user. The song is sung and composed by B Praak. Lyrics are written by Jaani and directed by Arvindr Khaira. The music video is set to release on September 15.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also shared a poster of herself from the upcoming song. Along with the poster, she wrote in the caption, “Zohrajabeen…Get ready to witness this tale of unrequited love”. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made her debut in the TV series Ghatbandhan, but her role as Tejo in Udaariyaan marked her prominence as an actor in the Television industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda will next be seen in Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s biopic titled Swantantra Veer Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsn Naithani. Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Swantantra Veer Savarkar will also star Ankita Lokhande who is best known for playing the role of Archana in the TV series Pavitra Rishta.

