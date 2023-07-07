Rapid Increase in Dengue Cases: Gain Insight Into Symptoms, Testing, and Precautionary Measures

Dengue fever is once again on the rise during the monsoon season in India. This mosquito-borne viral infection is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito and is prevalent in tropical and subtropical areas worldwide.

Dr. Shrey Srivastav, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital, explains that Dengue fever is spread by female mosquitoes of the species Aedes aegypti, which mainly lay their eggs in fresh water. It is a common illness in tropical and subtropical regions.

Symptoms of Dengue fever can vary in severity and may include high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, rash, and fatigue. In severe cases, it can lead to a life-threatening condition known as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome.

Symptoms of Dengue:

According to Dr. Srivastav, the symptoms of Dengue fever include:

Fever with chills Headache Muscle, bone or joint pain Nausea and vomiting Pain behind the eyes Swollen glands Red color rashes over the body

Warning signs of severe Dengue fever:

Severe stomach pain Persistent vomiting Bleeding from gums or nose Blood in urine, stools, or vomit Bleeding under the skin Difficult or rapid breathing

Risk factors for contracting Dengue:

Living or traveling in tropical areas Previous history of Dengue fever

To diagnose Dengue, doctors often rely on clinical symptoms. However, specific laboratory tests such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) can confirm the infection and differentiate it from similar illnesses, according to Dr. Vigyan Mishra, Chief of Lab at Neuberg Diagnostics.

Precautions to prevent Dengue:

Taking precautions to eliminate mosquito breeding sites is crucial. This includes regularly emptying and cleaning containers that can collect water, covering water storage containers, and maintaining clean surroundings. Additionally, wearing protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants, and using mosquito repellents can reduce the risk of mosquito bites, advises Dr. Mishra.

Community awareness and education campaigns are important in the fight against Dengue. Promoting personal protection measures like using mosquito nets and screens, and educating individuals about Dengue symptoms can lead to early detection and appropriate medical care.

Treatment for Dengue:

Consult a doctor Stay hydrated by drinking at least 3-4 liters of water per day, including coconut water Avoid self-medication

Dengue fever vaccine:

In areas where Dengue fever is common, the Dengvaxia vaccine is available for individuals aged 9 to 45 who have previously had Dengue fever.