Rasika Dugal candidly shares how doing Adhura was a true face-off with her fears

Rasika Dugal is currently starring in a diverse lineup of projects, spanning various genres such as sports drama, dramedy, black comedy, and now a supernatural-horror series called Adhura, which is now available on the OTT platform. In this exclusive interview with Filmfare, Rasika opens up about her fears and the process of immersing herself in her characters while distinguishing between reality and fiction. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Q: Have you ever experienced anything spooky in real life?

A: No, but I am constantly spooked. I always feel like something is about to happen to me at any moment. There are things around us that we can’t control or understand. So, I’m usually quite spooked. Doing a horror show was like facing my fears head-on. However, I haven’t had a paranormal experience that I can describe.

Q: In Adhura, you play a counselor and mentioned feeling eerie while filming. What role does human psychology play in the show?

A: I wasn’t spooked while filming because there were so many people and lights around. The real spookiness came when I read the story. Usually, before going to sleep, I rehearse my lines for the next day. But with Adhura, I couldn’t do that. I had to finish my lines by 5:30 in the evening. The story is not only scary but also incredibly sad. So, along with the spookiness, there was grief and sadness, which was too much to deal with before sleeping. That’s why I decided to keep the script away after 5:30 in the evening. Watching the show was also challenging, especially with the sound design, which plays a crucial role in a horror series. The show is beautifully crafted but quite scary to watch. Additionally, the unresolved grief of the characters in the show was moving and disturbing. I believe that unfinished conversations, unexpressed emotions, and unresolved grief are more painful than death itself. This is something that the audience will take away from the story, beautifully written by Ananya.

Q: Did you have any inhibitions before doing a horror series?

A: I think horror is a difficult genre for directors as it tests their skills as filmmakers. In moments of fear, our senses become heightened, and we start imagining things that are not there. So, it’s interesting for filmmakers to try and replicate that in cinema. Ananya and Gaurav have done it in an interesting and light-hearted way. They don’t take themselves too seriously, but they still manage to get serious work done.

Q: What kind of horror series do you enjoy watching?

A: I have to confess that I’m very scared of getting spooked. The last horror film I watched was when I was 10 years old called 100 Days. After that, I watched Adhura. There hasn’t been anything else in between. Even during film school, when we had to watch classics from different genres, I had to excuse myself from some of the horror films. I just can’t handle it. Even iconic films like Conjuring and The Shining, I haven’t watched any of them. So, I have no reference point when it comes to horror series.

Q: As a counselor, you rely on logic, but your character in Adhura is caught between logic and belief in spirits. Which kind are you?

A: I am the kind who believes in spirits, which is why I get scared so easily. It’s quite inconvenient. I’m always switching on lights before sleeping, and then I wake up feeling tired. Adhura doesn’t even give you the option to keep the lights on and feel less scared.

Q: Your character in Adhura is torn between logic and believing what’s happening in front of her. How did you approach the character?

A: In our everyday lives, we often navigate thin lines between acknowledging the forces around us that are beyond our understanding and the need to define and control things rationally. Supriya, my character, is facing the same dilemma but is also burdened by unresolved grief from her difficult past, which subconsciously influences her decisions.

Q: How different is it to shoot for a supernatural series compared to drama?

A: As an actor, it’s not about living the moment and responding to it as if it’s real. It’s about believing that it’s not real. So, shooting for a supernatural series is not much different from working in other genres as an actor. However, for filmmakers, each genre is a different exercise. In the case of Adhura, Ananya and Gaurav have used horror and supernatural elements to comment on our society and the reality we live in.

Q: You have a busy year ahead with projects in various genres. What has been the most challenging part?

A: After finishing a project, I often spend about 20 days reflecting on the shots and thinking about what could have been done differently. Sometimes, if I’m thrown into a new project without much time in between, it distracts me from overthinking. However, having sufficient prep time for each project is important. Some projects require more time to understand the profession or master accents. For example, I had to spend a lot of time understanding the police force for my role in “Delhi Crime.” Overall, as long as I have the necessary prep time, I feel more comfortable.





