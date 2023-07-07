Rave Reviews of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D: Unleashing Budget-Friendly Gaming Power

AMD is surprising the tech world with the highly anticipated launch of their Ryzen 5 5600X3D CPU, set to hit the shelves at Micro Center starting tomorrow. However, this exclusive release has some wondering if it’s a worthy competitor in a market filled with newer Ryzen 7000 parts. Initial reviews suggest that it certainly holds its own.

One notable feature of the Ryzen 5 5600X3D is AMD’s innovative 3D V-Cache technology. This places it in a similar specification range as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the non-3D Ryzen 5 5600X CPUs. However, it outshines the latter with its substantial L3 cache, resulting in improved gaming performance.

Let’s compare the specifications of these three processors:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D

Cores/Threads: 6/12

L2 Cache: 3MB

L3 Cache: 96MB

Clock Speed (Base/Boost): 3.3GHz/4.4GHz

TDP: 105W

Price: $230

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Cores/Threads: 6/12

L2 Cache: 3MB

L3 Cache: 32MB

Clock Speed (Base/Boost): 3.7GHz/4.6GHz

TDP: 65W

Price: $170

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Cores/Threads: 8/16

L2 Cache: 4MB

L3 Cache: 96MB

Clock Speed (Base/Boost): 3.4GHz/4.5GHz

TDP: 105W

Price: $290+

It’s worth noting that the Ryzen 5 5600X3D stands out as an oddity in the tech world, as it operates on the AM4 platform while AMD has since moved on to AM5. Speculation suggests that this CPU was created to salvage binned Ryzen 7 5800X3D chips, and it may not have initially been intended as a separate product.

Despite its unexpected presence in the market, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D has earned praise for its gaming capabilities. While it may not excel in productivity tasks, it is clearly designed for gaming. In benchmark tests, the chip has delivered impressive results. Notably, in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p, it averaged 301.4 fps, closely trailing the more expensive Core i9-13900K. Other AMD chips also fared well, but they come with higher price tags.

In terms of gaming performance, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D has been found to be 39% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X in the Tomb Raider benchmark, but 10% slower than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

Results vary in different games, such as Far Cry 6, where the Ryzen 5 5600X3D faces competition from processors like the Ryzen 7 7700X and the Intel Core i9-12900K. However, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D continues to hold its own against its price point counterpart, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

When it comes to thermals and power consumption, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D draws slightly less power than the 5800X3D but still runs hot. To ensure optimal performance, reviewers recommend investing in a capable cooler, such as a 240mm AIO. Keep in mind that X3D processors do not come with their own coolers.

The availability of the Ryzen 5 5600X3D is limited to Micro Center, which may disappoint those outside the U.S. or without local access to the store. This peculiar launch strategy from AMD could be due to the chip’s limited supply. As the last Zen 3 desktop CPU in the AM4 lifecycle, it’s unlikely to see another release unless AMD surprises us.

Micro Center offers the Ryzen 5 5600X3D on its own for $230 or as part of a bundle including a B550 motherboard and 16GB of G.Skill DDR4 RAM for $330. The competitive price, coupled with its impressive gaming performance, makes it an attractive option for budget PC builds.

However, the limited availability of this chip is a downside. Micro Center predicts that supplies will last for three to six months, guaranteeing that the Ryzen 5 5600X3D will not return once it’s sold out. Therefore, gamers interested in this CPU should act quickly before it’s too late. For those unable to access Micro Center, there is always the option of considering the Core i5-13400.

In conclusion, AMD has made a splash in the midrange gaming sector with the Ryzen 5 5600X3D. Its gaming performance rivals that of more expensive CPUs like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, while saving consumers a significant amount of money. However, its limited availability at Micro Center means that interested buyers need to act swiftly to secure their CPU.





