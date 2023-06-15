During a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match in Coimbatore, Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy had an unusual experience with two player review challenges on the same delivery bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was a bewildering sequence for players and fans alike.
Ravichandran Ashwin Challenges Third Umpire’s Decision in TNPL Match and Twitter Reacts Wildly
