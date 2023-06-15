Ravichandran Ashwin Challenges Third Umpire’s Decision in TNPL Match and Twitter Reacts Wildly

During a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match in Coimbatore, Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy had an unusual experience with two player review challenges on the same delivery bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was a bewildering sequence for players and fans alike.

Trichy’s R Rajkumar challenged an on-field caught-behind decision from umpire K Srinivasan during the 13th over. They successfully overturned it through technology. However, to everyone’s surprise, Ashwin, leading the Dindigul side, signalled for another review on the same ball.

The UltraEdge technology detected a significant spike when the bat made contact with the turf. This caused the TV umpire to reverse the original decision. Ashwin argued with on-field umpires Srinivasan and MV Saidharshan Kumar, asking for another review.

The TV umpire S Nishaanth surprisingly reviewed the footage again, with specific focus on the UltraEdge. Eventually, the TV umpire ruled it not out once again.

Much confusion was generated for cricket fans who felt the incident was unprecedented. As one user on Twitter said, “I thought there are only a few seconds from the original decision until you can take the review, so how did this happen? And what was Ashwin expecting? The third umpire to reverse his own decision?”

As another user pointed out, “How can Ashwin re-review a decision? Kuch bhi… Once a review is concluded, there’s no way a player can challenge the decision. It’ll end in loop if a review can be challenged.”

Another user reminded everyone, “A similar thing happened during the initial days of DRS when India toured Sri Lanka for tests and India started opposing the use of DRS from that series and took a long time to accept it.”

Despite this, one user lauded TV umpire Nishaanth’s decision-making skills, saying, “Terrific decision by TV Umpire Nishaanth, held his nerve and articulated everything beautifully as it happened! Right decision has been made even if you review that 1000 times lol! Very well done Excellent Brilliant Fantastic TV Umpire.”

Ashwin later revealed that he believed the decision should have been in his favor after observing the large screen. He decided to review the decision, hoping that the umpires would reconsider it from a different angle, reported ESPN Cricinfo.