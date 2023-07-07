Ravichandran Ashwin responds to Tamim Iqbal’s retirement reversal; Rajasthan Royals makes ‘fastest’ jest

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal stunned the world with two surprising announcements in quick succession. First, he emotionally announced his retirement on Thursday, and then, to everyone’s surprise, he decided to return to playing for Bangladesh. It is reported that Tamim Iqbal met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after his retirement announcement, leading to speculation that she may have influenced his decision to reconsider. The U-turn by Tamim Iqbal drew reactions from various individuals and organizations, including Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

Observers have suggested that the involvement of the Prime Minister might have played a role in persuading Tamim Iqbal to reverse his retirement decision. This unexpected turn of events is particularly surprising considering that Bangladesh is currently preparing for the ICC World Cup 2023 and the Asia Cup 2023. Rajasthan Royal’s Hilarious Take on Tamim Iqbal Rajasthan Royals wasted no time in poking fun at Tamim Iqbal’s sudden U-turn. They posted a picture showcasing the “fastest things in 2023.”

The picture depicted MS Dhoni’s lightning-quick stumping in the IPL, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record-breaking half-century, Mark Wood’s celebratory expressions during the Ashes 2023, and, of course, a photo of Tamim Iqbal. Social media users immediately caught on to the franchise’s humorous undertone.

Ravichandran Ashwin, a spinner for Team India, also joined in the conversation and left the internet amused with a single-word post.

The decision to withdraw Tamim Iqbal’s retirement was announced by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Jalal Yunus, who shared the news with the AFP on Friday. Yunus explained that Tamim had a change of heart after meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Tamim Iqbal has rescinded his retirement decision,” stated Yunus.

“However, he will take a six-week break to regain his fitness. He has been under physical and mental strain for the past six months, which has affected his performance,” added the BCB director.