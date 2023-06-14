Raylan Givens, welcome to Detroit.

Filed Under: FX, Hulu, TV | Tags: FX, Justified, Justified: City Primeval, Preview, Raylan Givens, Timothy Olyphant, Trailer

FX’s highly-anticipated limited series Justified: City Primeval is set to debut on July 18th and the newest teaser packs a punch. U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens finds himself in Detroit, facing off against a new set of foes.

With only a few weeks remaining until the show’s release, we’re taking a peek at what’s in store for Timothy Olyphant’s Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval. After leaving his native Kentucky behind eight years ago, Givens is now living in present-day Miami, juggling his job as a U.S. Marshal while trying to raise his teenage daughter. But when he travels to Detroit on assignment, he encounters Clement Mansell, aka “The Oklahoma Wildman” (Boyd Holbrook), a brutal and murderous criminal who barely escaped from Detroit once before. Detroit native and formidable attorney Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis) represents Mansell, and soon the three of them are on a collision course in the vein of classic Elmore Leonard.







Check out the latest teaser trailer for Justified: City Primeval below, followed by everything we know so far about the show’s return:

What to Expect in Justified: City Primeval

Justified: City Primeval takes inspiration from Elmore Leonard’s book City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as Raylan Givens, who has traded in the backwoods of Kentucky for life as a Miami-based U.S. Marshal. When a case takes him to Detroit, Raylan crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka “The Oklahoma Wildman” (Boyd Holbrook), a violent and unpredictable criminal. Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), a native Detroiter and wily defense attorney, is caught in the middle. These three characters hurtle towards a violent collision in classic Leonard fashion.

Other stars of the limited series include Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Ravi Patel, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron and Michael Dinner serve as showrunners and writers, with Dinner also directing. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, with executive producers including Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore, and Chris Provenzano. Walter Mosley serves as consulting producer, and V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also contribute as writers. Justified: City Primeval premieres on FX on July 18th.

