Rebels The Ghost HasLab Ends and Takes Flight

The newest Hasbro HasLab has finally ended with plenty of Star Wars fans jumping on last minute fully unlocking the crew

Hasbro surprised fans last week with the announcement of yet another HasLab event, but this time for Marvel Legends. Giant-Man finishes the Avengers 60th Anniversary celebration in style with the mighty 24″ tall figure, which can be read more about here and here. However, the launch of this HasLab kicked off with the ending of another with the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, The Ghost. This ship was nearly instantly backed, making its 8,000 backers with ease, but it was the Tier Unlocks that were struggling. The Star Wars: Rebels crew were used as incentives to back the project, with Hera already being included, with Ezra, Kanan, and Zeb getting unlocked at 11,000 to 17,000 backers. Well, Star Wars fans will be happy to know that The Ghost ended at a whopping +21,000 backers, unlocking the entire crew!!

That is an extra 4,000 backers on top of The Vintage Collection Zeb unlock, which also unlocks Sabine and Chopper figures. Hopefully, Hasbro is wise enough to just include the final two members instead of making them “purchasable extras.” While it was a no brainer, Hasbro has successfully completed their third Star Wars HasLab, and it seems that the money is on The Vintage Collection line. Collectors can check out the campaign here, even though it has ended with a Fall 2024 release. We can expect another Star Wars HasLab in the future, so the question is: What do they make next?

Success! Star Wars The Ghost HasLab Ends at 21,768 Backers

“The Ghost is not just any ship. It’s been highly requested by you, the fans, not just for its intricate design but for everything it represents: the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance, the power of resilience and found family, and maintaining hope against all odds. Now, Ahsoka Tano is on a mission to protect a vulnerable galaxy in the aftermath of the fall of the Empire. To do so, she’s enlisting help from some old allies – ones that once knew her as “Fulcrum.” Enter the well-loved starship that the Spectre crew once called home …

