Recalling Memorable Mubadala World Tennis Championship Battles in Abu Dhabi

Reliving the 2011 Mubadala World Tennis Championship (January)

Witnessing Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer 7–6(7–4), 7–6(7–3) was a treat for tennis fans in Abu Dhabi.

At that time, Nadal and Federer were the best two players in the world and had been sweeping up Grand Slams with ease. Their high-stakes final in the UAE capital was a nail-biting affair, with both epic sets going to tiebreaks. It was Nadal who emerged victorious with the narrowest of margins at 7-4 and 7-3, thereby catalyzing a season that would see him win his sixth French Open.

2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship

A remarkable Andy Murray fought valiantly but failed to beat Andrey Rublev, who won 6–4, 7–6(7–2).

In a wonderful comeback story, two-time Mubadala champion Murray defied the odds after injuries and surgeries threatened his career. But the fairytale comeback was not to be, and a resilient Rublev defeated him in two sets. Though the Russian defending champion won, Murray’s relentless fighting spirit against the odds endeared him to fans once again.

The 2018 Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Venus Williams triumphed over Serena Williams 4–6, 6–3, [10–8]

In one of the most awaited exhibition line-ups, the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, thrilled fans in Abu Dhabi with their epic clash. In a back-and-forth battle, Venus reminded everyone that she still could compete with the best by taking the match into a super tie-break. There, she emerged victorious, defeating her 23-grand slam winning sister Serena 10-8, much to the joy of the crowd.