Recession hits New Zealand

New Zealand’s economy has contracted during Q1 2023, due to bad weather hitting farms and the aggressive increase on interest rates from the central bank, impacting local businesses and manufacturers, marking the country as being in a technical recession. Official data shows that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 0.1% during March, in line with a Reuters poll and comes after a 0.7% contraction in Q4 2022. Annual growth has slowed to 2.2%. The initial impacts of Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle and teachers’ strikes were contributing factors to Q1 2023 results; this was revealed by Jason Attewell, Economic and Environmental Insights General Manager at Statistics New Zealand.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has indicated that it has finished hiking rates, after undertaking its most aggressive policy tightening since 1999, lifting rates by 525 basis points to 5.50% since October 2021. The weakness in the New Zealand economy will not be seen as a negative by the central bank, which has said it needs economic growth to slow to dampen inflation and inflation expectations. The contraction will likely add to expectations that the cash rate has now peaked, according to economists.





