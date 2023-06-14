Record-Breaking Prize Money of 44.7 Million Pounds Added to Wimbledon 2023 Rewards

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced on June 14th that the total prize money for Wimbledon this year has reached a record-breaking £44.7 million ($56.52 million), an increase of 11.2% from 2022, according to Reuters.
Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 06:22 PM IST
