Record-Breaking Prize Money of 44.7 Million Pounds Added to Wimbledon 2023 Rewards

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced on June 14th that the total prize money for Wimbledon this year has reached a record-breaking £44.7 million ($56.52 million), an increase of 11.2% from 2022, according to Reuters.

The report reveals that the winners and runners-up of the men’s and women’s singles finals will receive increased prize money to the same levels seen in 2019 – £2.35 million and £1.175 million, respectively.

In 2021, the prize money for winners dropped to £1.7 million before it was bumped back up to £2 million later in the year.

Furthermore, the prize fund for the qualifying competition has also increased by 14.5% in 2022, while any player who loses a first-round match is now guaranteed at least £55,000 – a 10% increase from 2022.

“We are thrilled to offer record prize money to this year’s Wimbledon competitors, with double-digit increases in most events,” stated AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt.

“Our goal with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to pre-pandemic 2019 levels while also providing deserved support for early-round competitors.”

The grasscourt Grand Slam will run from July 3-16.

