Record-Breaking Wimbledon Thriller: Lesia Tsurenko Emerges Victorious over Ana Bogdan in an Exciting 38-Point Tie-Break

The Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ana Bogdan match at Wimbledon may not have been the headliner, but it was a battle that deserved the spotlight. In an awe-inspiring showdown, Tsurenko emerged victorious in a 38-point third set tie-break, securing her spot in the third round with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (20-18) win. This 38-point tie-break set a new record for the longest tie-break in a women’s Grand Slam match. You can catch all the action of Wimbledon 2023 live and free on 9now or stream every match live and ad-free on Stan Sport, which offers centre court coverage in 4K UHD.

The intense final set lasted a staggering 109 minutes, with Tsurenko saving five match points and Bogdan saving six of her own before succumbing to defeat. As the tie-break itself lasted over 35 minutes, both players showed immense resilience and determination. Tsurenko, from Ukraine, even fell to her knees after securing the winning match point against her Romanian opponent.

Commentator Mark Petchey praised Tsurenko’s remarkable performance, highlighting the challenges she has faced in the past year. He mentioned her withdrawal from matches due to a panic attack at Indian Wells and her perseverance throughout the three-hour, 40-minute epic against Bogdan. Despite experiencing cramps towards the end of the match, Tsurenko’s victory will be remembered as a lasting image.

Not only did this match set a record for the longest tie-break in Grand Slam history, but it also tied the record for the longest women’s match of the season, matching the three hours and 40 minutes of Liudmila Samsonova and Lena Papadakis’ clash in the first round of the Libema Open.

With her win, Tsurenko advances to the third round and is set to face American player Jess Pegula. Pegula, this year’s fourth seed at Wimbledon, dominated her second-round match against Elisabetta Cocciaretto with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Experience the incredible moments of Wimbledon 2023 through captivating pictures, including Donna Vekic's emotional come-from-behind win over Sloane Stephens.





