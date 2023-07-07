Record high number of skin cancer cases reported in the UK – what signs to watch out for

An urgent warning has been issued regarding the staggering increase in skin cancer cases in the UK, reaching a record high. According to Cancer Research UK, the number of melanoma skin cancer cases has soared to 17,500 annually. Melanoma, a more lethal form of skin cancer compared to non-melanoma, has been primarily caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun and sunbeds, leading to this alarming rise in cases. Interestingly, adults aged 55 and over have experienced the largest surge in melanoma cases.

Remarkably, case rates in this age group have skyrocketed by a staggering 195 percent since the 1990s. Between 1993 and 1995, there were 21.3 cases of melanoma per 100,000 people aged 55 and over. However, this figure rose to 62.9 cases per 100,000 people between 2017 and 2019. Cancer Research UK suggested that the rise in affordable holidays abroad could be a contributing factor to this surge in cases. The charity stated, “The increase in rates among over-55s is likely linked to the trend of desiring tanned skin and the popularity of cheap package holidays in the 1960s, before people became more aware of the risks of skin cancer.”

Nevertheless, there are other influential factors at play, such as more people getting their skin examined and the growing aging population in the UK. Cancer Research UK predicts a potential 50% increase in melanoma skin cancer cases across all age groups over the next two decades, possibly reaching 26,500 cases per year by 2040. However, despite this alarming forecast, the number of deaths resulting from this disease is declining due to early detection and treatment, resulting in more survivors than ever before. Michelle Mitchell, the chief executive of Cancer Research UK, stated, “Our latest analysis presents a complex situation for cancer patients and the healthcare professionals who care for them. “While it is heartening to see more individuals seeking treatment for skin cancer at an earlier stage and survival rates improving, it is concerning that the number of cases may soar in the coming years.

“Melanoma is currently the fifth most prevalent cancer in the UK, and it is known that 86 percent of these skin cancers could be prevented.” How to Protect Your Skin Notable signs of melanoma include the appearance of a new mole or any noteworthy changes in an existing mole, such as alterations in color and shape. “It is crucial to take precautions in the sun and consult your GP if you notice any unusual changes in your skin. It’s not just changes in moles that should be of concern; it can be a non-healing sore or any abnormal changes in a specific area of your skin,” warned Ms. Mitchell. “Detecting cancer at an early stage can have a significant impact.” Sunburn poses a significant risk factor for melanoma, with individuals who experience sunburn once every two years tripling their chances of developing cancer.

Dr. Julie Sharp, the head of health and patient information at Cancer Research UK, advised, “Whether you are vacationing abroad or enjoying sunny weather close to home, it is essential to take measures to minimize your risk of skin cancer, particularly if you are prone to sunburn. “Also, remember that sunburn can occur even on cloudy days. “When the sun is strongest, spend time in the shade, especially between 11 am and 3 pm in the UK, and protect yourself by wearing a t-shirt, hat, and sunglasses. “Using sunscreen is also crucial for sun safety. “Ensure you apply an ample amount and reapply it regularly.”





