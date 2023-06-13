Recorder Enthusiasts Issue a Clarion Call, Warning That the Instrument Is Facing Extinction in Music

The recorder is a controversial instrument – some people view it as a versatile and beautiful piece of music while others associate it with the dreaded sound of primary school classrooms. Unfortunately, the latter interpretation seems to have won out as it faces a significant decline in popularity among younger generations. In fact, one of the UK’s most prominent music schools, Chetham’s, has seen an 80% decrease in recorder players over the past decade, threatening the instrument with extinction.

To combat this downfall, the European Recorder Teachers Association (ERTA) is leading a campaign to bring back the recorder’s renaissance. They remind people that even the Beatles used it in their music, proving its relevance in modern times.

Tom Redmond, the joint principal of Chetham’s school of music, cited the Covid-19 pandemic as a significant contributor to this decline. Since the recorder projects aerosols, it became a frowned-upon instrument to play during the pandemic, resulting in fewer students taking it up. More solitary instruments like the piano have flourished, whereas the ensembles that wind instruments typically thrive in have faltered.

But Redmond believes that the decline of the recorder represents more than just one instrument’s fate; it represents the future of music as a whole. He argues that removing any instrument from the ecosystem of music disrupts the balance and eliminates the inspiration that keeps it alive.

Luckily, there are still young musicians championing the recorder. Anna Williams, a student of Chetham’s, has become the first recorder soloist to perform at their Symphony Orchestra concert in July. Despite the drop in professional recorder players, new works are still being commissioned by celebrated contemporary composers, such as Richard Harvey’s Concerto Incanto that Williams will perform.

Williams hopes that her performance will show others the value of playing the recorder and inspire a new generation of young musicians. Redmond shares this sentiment, citing her “compelling” and “beautiful” performance as proof of the instrument’s worth.