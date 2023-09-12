Red Chilies Vs Green Chilies: Check Which One Is Good For Health

Chillies are a must to complete a meal. Indian cuisine is especially known to contain a generous amount of this spice, which not only makes the food taste better but also provides many health benefits. However, there are two kinds of chillies mostly found in our households- green chillies and red chillies. Today, let’s take a look at which one is bad for our health.

According to Healthline, one tablespoon of red chilli contains 88 per cent water, 0.3 grams of protein, 1.3 grams of sugar, 0.2 grams of fibre, and 0.1 grams of fat. Apart from this, it also contains vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin K1, potassium, copper and vitamin A, which are essential for our health.

On the other hand, talking about the nutritional value of green chillies, one cup of green chillies contains 52.76 per cent vitamin C, 36.80 per cent sodium, 23.13 per cent iron, 18.29 per cent vitamin B9, and 12.85 per cent vitamin B6. Apart from this, it contains vitamins A, B, C, E, P, magnesium, potassium and fibre.

Reports suggest If we compare red chillies with green chillies, green chillies are good for health. Green chillies are rich in water and low in calories. They are rich in beta-carotene, antioxidants, and endorphins. On the other hand, consuming red chillies in excess can cause heartburn. This can lead to peptic ulcers. Not only this but buying red chilli powder from the market contains harmful colours and artificial colours that are harmful to health.

Benefits of Green Chillies:

1. Helps Digestion: Green chilli contains a lot of dietary fibre, which helps in alleviating constipation. Green chilli also promotes saliva production, which makes the digestion process easier.

2. Controls Sugar Level: Green chilli is one of the best remedies for diabetes patients. It is known to balance blood sugar by controlling the insulin level.

3. Weight Loss: Green chillies contain no calories at all. In fact, they help burn calories and speed up metabolism, resulting in weight loss.

4. Keeps Heart Healthy: Beta-carotene, one of the major properties of green chillies, helps to maintain the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system and boosts immunity. Additionally, green chilli also controls excessive cholesterol levels and stops blood clots from forming.