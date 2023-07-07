Reddit’s Moderators Face Demands to Remove NSFW Labels, Under Threat

Numerous Reddit communities have utilized the NSFW (Not Safe For Work) designation in response to Reddit’s new API pricing. This move has resulted in apps such as Apollo and rif is fun for Reddit shutting down. Additionally, volunteer moderators have expressed concerns over Reddit’s behavior towards them, deeming it “threatening.” Various subreddits, including r/PICS and r/military, have switched to the NSFW label, citing language from Reddit websites to justify their decision.

The moderators of the r/military community explained that they changed their label to NSFW because military content has the potential to be violent. They argued that the subreddit should have been NSFW from the beginning but did not consider changing it until recently. These moderators are worried that their removal could jeopardize their communities.

However, Reddit has sent messages to the moderators of these subreddits, stating that they must correct their NSFW labeling immediately. Reddit claims that these communities have not historically been considered NSFW according to their policies. Failure to correct the designation will result in the removal of the moderators involved, who may also face additional consequences, such as losing the ability to join future moderator teams.

The NSFW label restricts access and makes the subreddit ineligible for advertising, which creates challenges for users and could impact Reddit’s monetization efforts.

As of Thursday evening, both r/PICS and r/military have removed the NSFW designation. The moderators of the military subreddit stated in an email to The Verge that they decided to revert the label because the community serves as a helpful resource for veterans experiencing mental health crises. They fear that removal of the moderator team could put the community at risk.

Reddit has not responded to a request for comment. However, spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt previously stated that incorrectly marking a community as NSFW is a violation of both Reddit’s Content Policy and Moderator Code of Conduct.

Here is the message from Reddit sent to the r/PICS moderators:

“This is a final warning for inaccurately labeling your community NSFW, which violates the Mod Code of Conduct rule 2. According to our current policies, your subreddit has not historically been considered NSFW. Please correct the NSFW labeling immediately. Failure to do so will result in action being taken on your moderator team this week. Moderators involved may also face additional consequences, such as losing the ability to join future mod teams.

Lastly, if you attempt to post or approve sexually explicit content to justify the NSFW label, moderators who participate in this action will be immediately removed and permanently suspended.

Rule 2 of the Moderator Code of Conduct states that moderators should set appropriate and reasonable expectations. Reddit admin account ModCodeofConduct previously stated that switching from safe for work to NSFW in protest is not acceptable, resulting in some communities changing back.”

In the case of r/PICS, the switch to NSFW was due to concerns that the content violated Reddit’s Content Policy. However, Reddit stated that the wiki page defining NSFW is outdated and referred to a different page that does not provide specific rules for NSFW. The community argued that the visible NSFW marking is necessary to establish reasonable expectations.

The moderators of r/cyberpunkgame expressed support for the communities that received messages from Reddit regarding the NSFW designation. They described Reddit’s actions as reminiscent of dystopian companies seen in Night City.





