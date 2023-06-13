Reducing Risk: Keeping Safe Amid Wildfire Smoke’s Negative Impact on U.S. Air Quality.

As Canadian wildfires continue to ravage forests, the smoke has now spread to the Eastern and Midwestern United States. Unhealthy air pollution is now affecting cities like Cleveland, Detroit, and New York City. Although smoky air pollution can lead to itchy eyes, sore throats, and headaches, fine particulate matter is the biggest health hazard. The particulate matter, which has a diameter of 2.5 microns or less, can enter the lungs of people with lung conditions, leading to flare-ups that can even require hospitalization. Further, exposure to particle pollution increases hospitalizations for serious cardiovascular events like heart failure, stroke, heart attacks, and death. Children and pregnant people, especially those with asthma or preexisting lung conditions, are even more susceptible to the harmful effects of smoky air pollution. To minimize exposure to smoky air pollution, people can use air purifiers or make one at home by attaching a HEPA filter to a box fan. Additionally, outdoor exercises, vacuuming, burning candles, and using gas stoves should be avoided during such times. It is recommended to drink lots of water and stay indoors as much as possible. If leaving the house is necessary, a high-quality respirator mask like an N95 or KN95 should be worn.





